10 months ago
BRIEF-Anadarko posts Q3 revenue $1.89 bln vs $1.69 bln last year
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Anadarko posts Q3 revenue $1.89 bln vs $1.69 bln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Anadarko ended Q3 with approximately $4 billion of cash on hand

* Anadarko - third-quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLS) totaled 72 million BOE, or an average of 780,000 BOE per day

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Anadarko plans to use approximately $1.8 billion of its cash on hand to fund Gulf of Mexico acquisition

* Anadarko Petroleum - increasing our 2016 full-year divestiture-adjusted sales-volume guidance by 8 million BOE from midpoint of our initial expectations

* Qtrly total revenue $1893 million versus $1,688 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

