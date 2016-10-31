BRIEF-ONE Gas Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ONE Gas Inc -
* Says total natural gas sales volumes were 11.3 bcf in Q3 2016, down 1 percent compared with same period last year
* Says co affirmed its 2016 financial guidance
* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016
* Says total Q3 natural gas volumes delivered were 57.3 bcf in Q3 2016, up 5 percent compared with same period last year
* One gas announces third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S