10 months ago
BRIEF-ONE Gas Q3 earnings per share $0.24
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ONE Gas Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ONE Gas Inc -

* Says total natural gas sales volumes were 11.3 bcf in Q3 2016, down 1 percent compared with same period last year

* Says co affirmed its 2016 financial guidance

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016

* Says total Q3 natural gas volumes delivered were 57.3 bcf in Q3 2016, up 5 percent compared with same period last year

* One gas announces third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

