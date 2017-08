Oct 31 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :

* Net sales decreased by 1.5 pct to $222.3 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $216.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. first quarter diluted EPS increased by 25.4 pct to a first quarter record $0.89 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 sales fell 1.5 percent to $222.3 million