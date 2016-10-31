FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viacom says Robert Bakish named acting CEO, president
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Viacom says Robert Bakish named acting CEO, president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* Says Robert Bakish appointed CEO and acting president

* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom’s international growth since 2007

* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group

* Viacom Inc - Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company

* New business unit combines Viacom’s international media networks division with company’s music and entertainment group

* Viacom Inc - in addition, TV land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group portfolio under Bakish

* Viacom Inc - BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group

* Viacom’s Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as “Nickelodeon Group”

* Viacom announces leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.