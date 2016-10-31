BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the Q3

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sold 1.5 million tons of coal during Q3 of 2016 compared to 1.4 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY coal sales of 5.9-6.1 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $74-$82 million

* Sees FY 2016 maintenance capital expenditures of $15 million-$19 million

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income $6.4 million

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income per unit $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the third quarter 2016