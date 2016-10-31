FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the Q3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sold 1.5 million tons of coal during Q3 of 2016 compared to 1.4 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY coal sales of 5.9-6.1 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $74-$82 million

* Sees FY 2016 maintenance capital expenditures of $15 million-$19 million

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income $6.4 million

* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income per unit $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.