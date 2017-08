Oct 31 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - priced an offering of $750 million of 3.45 pct senior notes due 2026

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears and will mature on November 15, 2026

* Wabtec announces pricing of senior notes offering