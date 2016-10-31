BRIEF-Vornado to spin off its Washington, DC business and merge it with JBG Companies

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust :

* Vornado Realty Trust - combined company will be named JBG SMITH properties

* Vornado Realty Trust - entered into a definitive agreement to merge SpinCo with operating company and certain select assets of JBG companies

* Vornado Realty- Vornado shareholders are expected to own approximately 74 pct of combined company, Jbg Limited partners are expected to own about 20 pct

* Combination is expected to result in approximately $35 million of synergies

* Vornado Realty Trust- Steven Roth, Vornado's chairman and chief executive officer, will be chairman of board

* Vornado Realty Trust - bg management is expected to own approximately 6 pct of combined co

* $8.4 billion transaction represents next step in value creation strategy

* Vornado Realty Trust- new company will look outside for a CFO and intends to have that individual in place before close of transaction

* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will continue to manage JBG funds' assets that are not being contributed for customary fees

* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will not raise new investment funds

* Vornado Realty-pro rata distribution of JBG SMITH's shares to Vornado shareholders, Vornado Realty L.P. unitholders intended as tax-free spin-off

* Vornado to spin off its Washington, DC business and merge it with the JBG Companies