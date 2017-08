Oct 31 (Reuters) - BG Staffing Inc

* BG Staffing Inc - Revenues for Q3 2016 were $67.4 million, an increase of 12.0% when compared with revenues from Q3 2015 of $60.2 million.

* BG Staffing, Inc. announces Q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $67.4 million