Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp :

* "Looking forward to rest of 2016, Q4 sales and operating income in our industrial segments will likely decline sequentially"

* Chemtura reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $414 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: