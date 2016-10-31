FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials Q3 earnings per share $0.44
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million

* Sees 2016 net income of $66 to $72 million

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - full year pro forma EBITDA outlook raised to $215 to $225 million

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - total cost savings approaching $50 million for 2016, including $15 million carryover from 2015

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - 2016 transformation initiative savings target increased to $30 to $35 million

* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 sales $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

