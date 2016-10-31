FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.39 from continuing operations
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.39 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc :

* BWX Technologies Inc - segment guidance provided for 2016 remains unchanged at business unit level

* BWX Technologies - raising lower end of non-gaap earnings per share guidance for full year 2016, which is now expected to be between $1.61 and $1.67

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BWX Technologies announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $379.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

