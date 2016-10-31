BRIEF-Systemax Q3 loss per share $0.15 from cont ops

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Systemax Inc -
* Board of Directors has appointed Thomas "Tex" Clark to chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Position of chief financial officer was previously held on an interim basis by Larry Reinhold, CEO of systemax
* Says qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.00
* Systemax reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $414.8 million