BRIEF-Cooper Standard Q3 earnings per share $1.94

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cooper-standard Holdings Inc -

* Q3 2016 sales increased by $28.1 million or 3.4 percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Maintaining its 2016 full-year guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.17, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc qtrly sales increased to $855.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $829.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper standard reports record third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.48

* Q3 earnings per share $1.94