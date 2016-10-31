FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Advansix provides operational update on its Q4 plant turnaround
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Advansix provides operational update on its Q4 plant turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc :

* Advansix Inc - its planned Q4 2016 turnaround activities will be extended due to additional, unplanned maintenance of its ammonia plant

* Advansix Inc - ammonia plant turnaround is now expected to continue for an additional two weeks to address significant inspection findings

* Advansix Inc - expects combined impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $20 to $25 million as a result of lost sales

* Q4 plant turnaround activities had no adverse impact on Q3 2016 financial results

* Advansix provides operational update on its fourth quarter 2016 plant turnaround Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.