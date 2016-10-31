FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Q3 earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp :

* Tesoro Corp qtrly total refining throughput was 873 thousand barrels per day and utilization was 98%

* Tesoro Corp - looks to delivering $400 to $500 million of annual improvements to operating income in 2016

* Tesoro Corp - continues to expect year-over-year improvements from higher utilization and operational efficiencies of $400 to $500 million for FY

* Tesoro Corp - sees FY total capital expenditures $900 million

* Qtrly revenue $ 6,544 million versus $7,743 million last year

* Tesoro Corp sees Q4 throughput 805 - 855 mbpd

* Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

