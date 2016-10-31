FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics LP reports Q3 2016 results
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics LP reports Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP :

* Tesoro Logistics LP - raised quarterly distribution 17 pct to $0.875 per limited partner unit

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Tesoro Logistics LP - expects full year 2016 net earnings of $345 to $365 million

* Tesoro Logistics LP - sees FY EBITDA of $710 to $730 million

* Tesoro Logistics LP - TLLP has reduced its 2016 capital expenditure guidance to $170 million, net of reimbursements from Tesoro

* Tesoro Logistics LP - qtrly total revenues $308 million versus $282 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $310.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* REG-Tesoro Logistics LP reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

