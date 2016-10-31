FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy signs agreement Atmos unit to buy retail energy services business
October 31, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy signs agreement Atmos unit to buy retail energy services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc :

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - purchase price for acquisition is $40 million

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction is financed from internally generated cash flow or borrowings under Centerpoint Energy's commercial paper programs

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - pro forma, CES will deliver in excess of one trillion cubic feet of natural gas to approximately 100,000 customers in 32 states

* Centerpoint Energy Inc signs agreement with subsidiary of Atmos Energy Corporation to acquire retail energy services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

