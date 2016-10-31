FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Haverty reports earnings for third quarter 2016
October 31, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Haverty reports earnings for third quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc -

* Qtrly comparable store sales were up 1.2%.

* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016

* Expect that gross profit margins for full year 2016 will be approximately 53.7%, increased from 53.5% prior guidance

* Total delivered sales for Q4 to date of 2016 are 0.6% below same day of week period last year and comparable store sales are flat

* For Q4 to date, excluding those locations closed due to hurricane matthew, comparable delivered sales increased 1.3%

* Havertys reports earnings for third quarter 2016

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 sales $211.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

