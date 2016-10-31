BRIEF-Haverty reports earnings for third quarter 2016

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc -
* Qtrly comparable store sales were up 1.2%.
* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016
* Expect that gross profit margins for full year 2016 will be approximately 53.7%, increased from 53.5% prior guidance
* Total delivered sales for Q4 to date of 2016 are 0.6% below same day of week period last year and comparable store sales are flat
* For Q4 to date, excluding those locations closed due to hurricane matthew, comparable delivered sales increased 1.3%
* Havertys reports earnings for third quarter 2016
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 sales $211.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: