October 31, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Olin Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Olin Corp -

* Announced Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $190 million to $220 million

* Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $810 million to $840 million

* Q4 Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment earnings are expected to be slightly lower than Q3 earnings

* Expect $60 million of cost and operational synergy savings this year with additional savings to be realized over next four to six quarters

* Pretax restructuring costs and acquisition-related integration costs are forecast to total approximately $20 million in Q4

* If forecasted Q4 caustic soda price remains constant through 2017, y-o-y improvement on FY basis in adjusted EBITDA would be about $100 million

* Olin corp - "expect positive pricing trends in caustic soda will continue for foreseeable future given improved caustic soda industry fundamentals"

* Olin announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $1.453 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

