BRIEF-Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
Oct 31 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains Inc - During Q3, Green Plains produced 292.2 million gallons of ethanol compared with 215.6 million gallons for same period in 2015
* Green Plains reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $841.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $852.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results