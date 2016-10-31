Oct 31 Green Plains Inc

* Green Plains Inc - During Q3, Green Plains produced 292.2 million gallons of ethanol compared with 215.6 million gallons for same period in 2015

* Green Plains reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $841.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $852.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S