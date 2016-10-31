BRIEF-Green Plains Partners reports Q3 2016 financial results
* Green Plains Partners LP - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.42 per unit
Oct 31 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - During Q3 of 2016, there were certain unusual items related to Dejana acquisition that negatively impacted company's results
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - Company is reiterating its 2016 financial outlook
* Douglas Dynamics - Certain unusual items negatively impacted co's results by approximately $6.2 million of pre-tax income, or $0.17 per diluted share in quarter
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $428.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We know our Q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall"
* Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 sales $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $395 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Green Plains Inc - During Q3, Green Plains produced 292.2 million gallons of ethanol compared with 215.6 million gallons for same period in 2015
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - Has priced an offering of 22 million depositary shares at a price of $25 per depositary share