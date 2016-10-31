BRIEF-Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
Oct 31 Green Plains Partners LP
* Green Plains Partners LP - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.42 per unit
* Green Plains Partners LP qtrly consolidated revenues increased $4.8 million for three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, compared with same period last year
* Green Plains Partners LP qtrly consolidated revenues total revenues $26.2 million versus $21.4 million
* Q3 revenue view $26.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains partners reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results