10 months ago
BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces new credit agreement
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces new credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc :

* Announced it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to amend terms of its senior notes

* Intrepid Potash Inc - entered new revolving credit agreement with bank of montreal, which provides additional borrowing capacity of up to $35 million

* Intrepid Potash- to engage an investment banker to assess and, if determined to be appropriate assist in pursuing potential strategic alternatives

* Intrepid Potash successfully amends senior note terms, announces new credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

