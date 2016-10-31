Oct 31 Intrepid Potash Inc :

* Announced it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to amend terms of its senior notes

* Intrepid Potash Inc - entered new revolving credit agreement with bank of montreal, which provides additional borrowing capacity of up to $35 million

* Intrepid Potash- to engage an investment banker to assess and, if determined to be appropriate assist in pursuing potential strategic alternatives

* Intrepid Potash successfully amends senior note terms, announces new credit agreement