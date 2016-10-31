Oct 31 Intrepid Potash Inc :
* Announced it has reached an agreement with its noteholders
to amend terms of its senior notes
* Intrepid Potash Inc - entered new revolving credit
agreement with bank of montreal, which provides additional
borrowing capacity of up to $35 million
* Intrepid Potash- to engage an investment banker to assess
and, if determined to be appropriate assist in pursuing
potential strategic alternatives
