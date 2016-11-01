BRIEF-Archrock declares dividend and provides operational update for Q3

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc :

* Archrock - Declared dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. Dividend to be paid in November 2016 is about 25% higher than second-quarter 2016

* Archrock - For Q3 of 2016 net loss from continuing operations was $10.0 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 of 2016 and $17.9 million in Q3 of 2015

* Archrock declares dividend and provides operational update for third-quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $156.6 million versus $191.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $195.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

