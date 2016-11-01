FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Archrock declares dividend and provides operational update for Q3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Archrock declares dividend and provides operational update for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc :

* Archrock - Declared dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. Dividend to be paid in November 2016 is about 25% higher than second-quarter 2016

* Archrock - For Q3 of 2016 net loss from continuing operations was $10.0 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 of 2016 and $17.9 million in Q3 of 2015

* Net loss was $10.0 million in Q3 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $2.4 million in Q2 of 2016.

* Archrock declares dividend and provides operational update for third-quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $156.6 million versus $191.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $195.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.