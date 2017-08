Nov 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Partners Lp

* For Q3 of 2016, net loss was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $3.3 million for Q2 of 2016

* Archrock Partners - Announced an all equity financed acquisition of about 150,000 horsepower by co for total consideration of about $85 million to Archrock

* Archrock Partners announces third-quarter 2016 cash distribution and financial results

* Q3 revenue $135.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million

