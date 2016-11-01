FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid
November 1, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :

* Callidus capital corp - Callidus has taken up and accepted for payment 157,844 shares that were validly deposited to offer as of October 31, 2016

* Callidus capital - Following take-up of these shares, co will have taken up, paid for 2,840,944 shares, or about 56% of total eligible under offer

* Callidus - Offer is for purchase & cancellation by Callidus of up to 5.07 million of outstanding common shares at $16.50 per share, from shareholders

* Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

