Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ford of Canada:

* Ford of canada - Ford Of Canada,Unifor reached tentative agreement on four-year national labour contract covering more than 6,400 unionized employees

* Ford of Canada - Agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members

* Press release - Ford Of Canada and Unifor reach tentative agreement on new national labour contract

