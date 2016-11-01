BRIEF-Federal Signal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Quarterly consolidated backlog of $148.7 million was relatively unchanged from end of Q2 of 2016
Nov 1 Harris Corp
* Harris corp - deal for $425 million
* Proceeds from transaction will be used to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders
* Harris corporation signs definitive agreement to sell its caprock communications business to speedcast international for $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Nov 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit as revenue was hit by weak heavy-duty truck production in North America and poor global demand for power generation equipment.
* Portola Pharmaceuticals expands clinical collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $25 million to develop ANDEXXA (Andexanet Alfa) in Germany