Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP:

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces the acquisition of a 104-room rail crew hotel in Nashville, Tennessee

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP - purchase price of approximately $8.7 million

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP - acquisition will be funded with cash from July 2016 bought deal offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: