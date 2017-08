BRIEF-Ameresco reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc

* Ameresco reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $180.6 million versus $189.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Says at quarter-end fully contracted backlog was $443.8 million, up 17% year over year

* Says total project backlog was $1,498.3 million as of September 30, 2016

* Says expects to generate revenue in range of $645 million to $660 million in 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $652.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S