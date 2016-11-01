BRIEF-Headwaters reports Q4 EPS $0.21 from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Incorporated announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $291.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projected 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth of between 24% to 32%

* Anticipate generating free cash flow of between $130 and $145 million at midpoint of fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range

* Plan to reduce gross debt by approximately $100 million in 2017