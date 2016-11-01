BRIEF-MDC Holdings announces 2016 third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mdc Holdings Inc

* MDC Holdings announces 2016 third quarter results

* MDC Holdings Inc says Q3 ending backlog dollar value up 37% to $1.61 billion from $1.18 billion

* Qtrly home sale revenues up 27% to $575.7 million from $454.7 million

* Qtrly homes delivered up 20% to 1,293

* Qtrly dollar value of net new orders up 17% to $570.3 million from $489.0 million

* MDC Holdings Inc says Q3 total home and land sale revenues $578.01 million versus. $455.6 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62