WestJet's quarterly profit jumps 14 pct
Nov 1 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers.
Nov 1 Retailmenot Inc
* Retailmenot Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 total net revenues to be in range of $73.0 to $78.0 million, reflecting a decline of 9% at mid-point
* Sees fy total net revenues to be in range of $231.7 to $236.6 million, reflecting a decline of 6% at mid-point.
* Sees fy adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $56.6 to $61.6 million
* Sees q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $25.0 to $30.0 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $64.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
