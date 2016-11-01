Nov 1 Retailmenot Inc

* Retailmenot Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 total net revenues to be in range of $73.0 to $78.0 million, reflecting a decline of 9% at mid-point

* Sees fy total net revenues to be in range of $231.7 to $236.6 million, reflecting a decline of 6% at mid-point.

* Sees fy adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $56.6 to $61.6 million

* Sees q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $25.0 to $30.0 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $64.6 million