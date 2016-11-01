BRIEF-Brookdale Senior Living sees FY 2016 adj EBITDA $818 mln to $828 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Authorizes $100 million share repurchase program and appoints dan decker as executive chairman

* Is revising 2016 full-year guidance for senior housing and ancillary services revenue

* Sees fy 2016 senior housing and ancillary services revenue of $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda $818 million to $828 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $1.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: