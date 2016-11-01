BRIEF-Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor

* Company will record a charge to GAAP and adjusted earnings in q4 of 2016 estimated to be approximately $0.04 per share

* Pfizer - "working to ensure that all regulatory authorities are informed, and that all trial investigators are informed and instructed on next steps"

* Pfizer will now halt two ongoing cardiovascular outcome studies, Spire-1 and Spire-2

* Pfizer - clinical information now available for Bococizumab indicates Bococizumab not likely to provide value to patients, physicians or shareholders

* Pfizer - will record the charge as research and development charge in q4 of 2016 and is incorporating this estimated impact into its updated 2016 financial guidance

