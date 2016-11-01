FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 10:41 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor

* Company will record a charge to GAAP and adjusted earnings in q4 of 2016 estimated to be approximately $0.04 per share

* Pfizer - "working to ensure that all regulatory authorities are informed, and that all trial investigators are informed and instructed on next steps"

* Pfizer will now halt two ongoing cardiovascular outcome studies, Spire-1 and Spire-2

* Pfizer - clinical information now available for Bococizumab indicates Bococizumab not likely to provide value to patients, physicians or shareholders

* Pfizer - will record the charge as research and development charge in q4 of 2016 and is incorporating this estimated impact into its updated 2016 financial guidance

* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.