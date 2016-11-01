FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
November 1, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc

* Envision Healthcare reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue of $1.64 billion, an increase of 19.8%

* 2016 outlook anticipates that lower volume growth at both Emcare and AMR will continue into Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

