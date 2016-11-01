BRIEF-Nisource reports Q3 operating earnings per share $0.06

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc -

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $4.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nisource Inc says reaffirmed its expectation of delivering annual dividend increases of 4-6 percent

* Nisource Inc says expects to complete approximately $1.5 billion in planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017

* By year end,expects to replace about 410 miles of priority distribution pipelines,about 60 miles underground cable,about 1,200 electric poles

* Nisource reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.12 to $1.18

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.06