BRIEF-AEP expects 2016 operating earnings guidance $3.75-$3.85 per share
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-AEP expects 2016 operating earnings guidance $3.75-$3.85 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* Sees 2016 operating eps guidance $3.75 to $3.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American electric power company inc says estimated eps on a gaap basis $0.96 to $1.06 in 2016

* Aep reports third-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 operating earnings per share view to $3.75 to $3.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

