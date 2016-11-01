FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Communities posts Q3 earnings of $0.27/share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Communities posts Q3 earnings of $0.27/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc:

* Sun Communities Inc reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2016 FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 revenue rose 34.7 percent to $249.7 million

* Q3 FFO per share $1.13 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Communities Inc - anticipates full year same community NOI growth of 6.7 percent to 6.9 percent

* Sun communities inc - revised fy same community NOI outlook reflects transient RV revenues which were impacted by weather in a few communities in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.