Nov 1 MarineMax Inc:

* MarineMax reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million

* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.14

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Expects fully taxed earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.04 to $1.14 for fiscal 2017

* Same-Store sales for quarter increased over 12%, on top of 17% growth for comparable period last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S