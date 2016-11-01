BRIEF-Skyline Medical signs agreement for GLG Pharma to be exclusive distributor of Streamway System in the U.K.
Nov 1 MarineMax Inc:
* MarineMax reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million
* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.14
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Expects fully taxed earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.04 to $1.14 for fiscal 2017
* Same-Store sales for quarter increased over 12%, on top of 17% growth for comparable period last year
* Firm plans $11.6 billion in semiconductor capex this year (Updates with comments from Samsung, background)
* Says closed an amendment to its credit facility agreement on october 31, 2016