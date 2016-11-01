FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 11:55 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Coach reports Q1 adj EPS $0.45; maintains 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Maintains fiscal 2017 guidance

* Inventory was $547 million at end of quarter versus ending inventory of $575 million in year ago period

* Coach - qtrly total North American coach brand sales decreased 3% on both a reported and constant currency basis to $545 million versus $561 million last year

* Qtrly international coach brand sales rose 7% to $395 million on a reported basis from $369 million last year

* Qtrly greater china sales were approximately even with prior year in dollars and increased 5% on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly aggregate North American comparable store sales increased approximately 2%

* Continue to expect Stuart Weitzman's sales to increase at a double-digit pace this fiscal year

* During q1 of fy17 recorded charges of approximately $7 million, primarily related to organizational efficiency costs

* During q1 of fy17, recorded charges of approximately $4 million associated with acquisition of Stuart Weitzman

* Coach Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.07 billion

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

