10 months ago
BRIEF-American Midstream expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA at higher end of range
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-American Midstream expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA at higher end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp - deal for $49 million.

* American midstream partners lp says expects 2016 adjusted ebitda to be at higher end of range

* American midstream partners lp says acquisition was funded with issuance of $35 million, or 2.33 million, series d convertible preferred units

* American midstream partners lp - partnership increases interest in delta house floating production system to 20.14%

* American midstream announces acquisition of incremental delta house interest and expects 2016 adjusted ebitda at higher end of range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

