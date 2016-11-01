FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Molson Coors Q3 underlying after-tax income $1.03 per share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Molson Coors Q3 underlying after-tax income $1.03 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Quarterly underlying after-tax income $1.03 per diluted share

* Q3 net sales $947.6 million, decreased 6.9% on a reported basis, and decreased 2.2% in constant currency

* Q3 U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to MCBC $0.94 per diluted share

* Q3 Coors Light volume decreased 3.3 percent worldwide

* Q3 worldwide beer volume of 15.9 million hectoliters, decreased 3.8 percent

* Q3 underlying consolidated pretax income includes positive effect of foreign currency movements totaling $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.