BRIEF-Molson Coors Q3 underlying after-tax income $1.03 per share

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Quarterly underlying after-tax income $1.03 per diluted share

* Q3 net sales $947.6 million, decreased 6.9% on a reported basis, and decreased 2.2% in constant currency

* Q3 U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to MCBC $0.94 per diluted share

* Q3 Coors Light volume decreased 3.3 percent worldwide

* Q3 worldwide beer volume of 15.9 million hectoliters, decreased 3.8 percent

* Q3 underlying consolidated pretax income includes positive effect of foreign currency movements totaling $1.9 million