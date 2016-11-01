FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer Q3 adjusted EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Narrows certain 2016 financial guidance ranges and incorporates impact of decision to discontinue global development of bococizumab

* Sees 2016 revenues $52.0 to $53.0 billion

* Qtrly innovative health segment revenue $7,332 million versus $6,752 million last year

* Qtrly essential health segment revenue $5,712 million versus $5,219 million last year

* 2016 financial guidance for adjusted research and development expenses was negatively impacted by $0.3 billion due to discontinuation development of bococizumab

* Raised midpoint of range for 2016 revenue guidance primarily to reflect strong performance to date, inclusion of legacy medivation operations in q4

* Q3 revenue $13 billion versus i/b/e/s view $13.05 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

