10 months ago
BRIEF-Consol Energy Q3 EPS $0.11; sees FY E&P division production 390-395 Bcfe
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Consol Energy Q3 EPS $0.11; sees FY E&P division production 390-395 Bcfe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Consol Energy inc - sees 2016 E&P division total yearly production 390-395 Bcfe

* Consol Energy inc says q3 total revenue and other income $745.6 million versus. $720.9 million last year

* Consol Energy -during q3 of 2016, E&P division produced 96.4 bcfe, or an increase of 12% from 86.1 Bcfe produced in year-earlier quarter

* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy's PA mining operations sold 6.0 million tons in 2016 q3, compared to 5.7 million tons during year-earlier quarter

* Consol Energy inc - is currently in borrowing base reaffirmation process and expects it to be complete in November

* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy's 2016 total consolidated pa mining operations capital expenditures is reduced to now be between $60-$76 million

* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy now expects total consolidated annual 2016 pa mining operations sales to be approximately 23.6-24.4 million tons

* Consol Energy inc - total hedged natural gas production in 2016 q4 is 63.6 bcf

* Consol Energy reports third quarter results; net income of $25 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; dry utica well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, cumulative production of 6.04 bcf; total liquidity improves to $1.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

