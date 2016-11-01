FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Rowan Q3 earnings per share $0.04
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Rowan Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income included $34.3 million (after tax) non-cash asset impairment charge

* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income also included $1.4 million (after tax) credit from litigation-related matter

* Rowan reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $379.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $362.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

