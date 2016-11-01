BRIEF-Oshkosh Q4 EPS $0.82

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp

* Announces 11 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share

* Reaffirms its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share estimate

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $6.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY results impacted by $17.5 million, or $0.23 per share, after-tax asset impairment and workforce reduction charge in access equipment segment

* Sees fy 2017 net sales of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion

* Sees fy 2017 operating income of $390 million to $430 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S