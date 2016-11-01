FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xylem sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.8 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xylem sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.8 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc

* Xylem -q3 reported operating margin declined 110 basis points to 12.2 percent; adjusted operating margin increased 90 basis points to 14.6 percent

* Xylem inc - xylem increased its forecast of full-year 2016 revenue to approximately $3.8 billion

* Xylem is maintaining same adjusted eps mid-point for full year 2016

* Xylem inc - on an organic basis, xylem's fy revenue growth now is anticipated to be one-and-one-half percent

* Xylem inc - xylem is maintaining same adjusted eps mid-point for full year

* Xylem inc - also updating its projected restructuring and realignment costs to approximately $45 million for year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xylem inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $897 million versus i/b/e/s view $913.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $3.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.