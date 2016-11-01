FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Graham posts Q2 earnings per share of 13 cents
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Graham posts Q2 earnings per share of 13 cents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham Corp qtrly backlog grew to $104 million, from $100 million at end of fiscal 2017 q1

* Graham Corp - orders increased 20% to $24.8 million in q2 compared with prior-year period

* Graham Corp - "weak energy market conditions continued to impact total sales in q2 of fiscal 2017"

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue is now anticipated to be between $85 and $95 million

* Says company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be between $0.5 to $1 million for full year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $86.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graham - Restructuring program anticipated to generate about $2.7 million annual cost savings, about $2 million of that expected to be realized during fiscal 2017

* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $21.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.