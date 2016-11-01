BRIEF-Graham posts Q2 earnings per share of 13 cents

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham Corp qtrly backlog grew to $104 million, from $100 million at end of fiscal 2017 q1

* Graham Corp - orders increased 20% to $24.8 million in q2 compared with prior-year period

* Graham Corp - "weak energy market conditions continued to impact total sales in q2 of fiscal 2017"

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million

* Says company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be between $0.5 to $1 million for full year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $86.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graham - Restructuring program anticipated to generate about $2.7 million annual cost savings, about $2 million of that expected to be realized during fiscal 2017

* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

